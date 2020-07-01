Large fire in Colman draws larger community support

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — The town of Colman is coming together following an intense fire at a local business. The call came in at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, and crews remained on scene for several hours.

Officials t’s the biggest fire the town of Colman has seen in about 50 years.

“I was not prepared for what I saw… one of our storage facilities, storage buildings was completely gone,” Taggart said.

Kirsten Taggart works for the T&R Electric Supply Company. Her husband works as a volunteer firefighter for the Colman Fire Department and got the early morning call.

“Upon arrival we had one building fully engulfed,” Landis said.

Concerned that the the fire could get worse, Colman Fire Chief Jason Landis called out for mutual aid.

“The more it progressed, the more water we were going to need, so we just kept on calling local towns: Chester, Madison, Nunda, Dell Rapids,” Landis said.

Before crews could get the flames under control, the fire spread to two more warehouses. Also spreading was word of a town in need.

“We had a lot of local farmers with their water trailers here and a lot of local businesses from Chester to Flandreau to Colman here with their water trucks,” Landis said.

“There were a lot. We are just super thankful we live in such an awesome community and everyone comes out to help,” Taggart said.

The teams used so much water that they actually emptied Colman’s water tower.

“We had to shut down. So we were pulling water out of the ethanol plant in Wentworth and going all the way over to John Deere and Madison for water,” Landis said.

Landis says crews were able to contain the fire around 8 o’clock this morning. T & R lost three warehouses.

“Luckily, those were buildings where nobody works. Te’s no production in those buildings, so that’s a good thing; Nobody was hurt, Taggart said.

Taggart says the biggest loss was some of the company’s equipment and supplies. But seeing the community come together was a much greater gain.

“We have a lot of people in town here making hamburgers for the crews out here… getting some pop and Gatorade delivered, and lots of water delivered to the firefighters,” Landis said.

It’s still unknown what caused the fire. Landis says that’s still under investigation.