HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire burning north of Harrisburg as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames could be seen from our KELOLAND Live Cam in town. We’re told traffic is impacted along Minnesota Avenue in the area as well.







Courtesy Paula Spaniol

Harrisburg at 3:46 p.m. CT

Thick, dark smoke is filling the air around the fire as well.

This is a developing story; look for updates in this post and on KELOLAND News as new information is confirmed.