HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Hot Springs over a week ago.

Police say it happened on August 8th.

The officer pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. Officials say the officer smelled something coming from the vehicle.

Deputies from the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office helped search the vehicle. Over 35 pounds of raw marijuana, 6 pounds of THC wax and a large amount of money were found.

Hot Springs Police say the value of the bust is between $200,000-$300,000.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested.