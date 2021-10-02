Large crowd rallies for fourth annual Women’s March in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over a hundred people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls this morning for the annual Women’s March which was moved from January to October this year. This march in Sioux Falls was in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. today as well as with others across the country.
The theme for this year’s march in Sioux Falls was reproductive rights; its slogan was ‘Bans Off Our Bodies.’ It’s in response to the strict abortion law passed in Texas last month.
“The most important thing is just understanding that medical care is personal,” Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development with Planned Parenthood Sioux Falls. “It is done by a professional and that’s where it should stay. It doesn’t need to be in a courtroom. It doesn’t need to be in a legislature. It doesn’t need to be done by anybody else other than you and your doctor.”
The Sioux Falls Women’s March was hosted by Planned Parenthood.