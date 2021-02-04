Large crash causes travel issues on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic was moving slowly on I-29 near the Tea Exit after a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a large crash on I-29 southbound, near mile marker 73, caused the delays. Multiple South Dakota Highway Patrol and Lincoln County units responded to the scene.

The interstate was back up as of 10:48 a.m., according to authorities.

A band of snow and mixed precipitation moved through South Dakota overnight, leaving 2-4 inches of snow on the ground Thursday morning.

