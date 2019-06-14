Local News

Large crane being used for new Highway 37 bridge over James River north of Huron

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:24 PM CDT

HURON, S.D. (KELO) -- A large crane made its way near the James River on Highway 37 north of Huron Friday. 

Huron Area Engineer Brad Letcher took a photo of the tall crane driving down the closed highway. The bridge, located 12 miles north of Huron, closed on Monday.

The $5.3 million project will reconstruct the structure over the James River along with grading for one-half mile south. 
 

