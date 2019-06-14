Large crane being used for new Highway 37 bridge over James River north of Huron

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Brad Letcher.

HURON, S.D. (KELO) -- A large crane made its way near the James River on Highway 37 north of Huron Friday.

Huron Area Engineer Brad Letcher took a photo of the tall crane driving down the closed highway. The bridge, located 12 miles north of Huron, closed on Monday.

The $5.3 million project will reconstruct the structure over the James River along with grading for one-half mile south.

