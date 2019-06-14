Large crane being used for new Highway 37 bridge over James River north of Huron
HURON, S.D. (KELO) -- A large crane made its way near the James River on Highway 37 north of Huron Friday.
Huron Area Engineer Brad Letcher took a photo of the tall crane driving down the closed highway. The bridge, located 12 miles north of Huron, closed on Monday.
The $5.3 million project will reconstruct the structure over the James River along with grading for one-half mile south.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
