SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Single lane closures will be needed at times during pavement projects on U.S. Highway 85 south of Belle Fourche, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The project starts on Wednesday. Most of the repair work will be north of the Redwater River Bridge. Minor repair work will be completed south of the bridge.

Single lane closures will occur intermittently both northbound and southbound throughout the project, as pavement repairs proceed, SDDOT said.

The repair work will transition to pavement grinding later this month and that will require lane closures during working hours. Intermittent lane closures are expected to be in use through early June.