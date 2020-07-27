Lane closures at I-229 26th Street Exit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you travel on Interstate 229, you may want to give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the north and south bound two inside lanes on Interstate 229 at the 26th Street Exit will be closed for one week starting Monday and expected to reopen on August 2nd. Through traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers are asked to be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic, delays, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.