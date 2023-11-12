SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Sioux Falls announced that there are a few lane and street closures beginning on Monday, November 13. Officials are asking drivers to use caution and reduce speeds in construction areas and to consider alternative routes.

Minnesota Avenue

Monday, Nov. 13

The northbound lane near North Minnesota Avenue will be reduced to one lane at the Benson Road intersection for pavement repairs. The City of Sioux Falls said the work should be completed in two weeks.

The northbound lane on North Minnesota Avenue between Second and Fourth Street will be closed for tree removal. The lane should open back up later that same day.

Cavalier Avenue

Monday, Nov. 13

North Cavalier Avenue will be closed between Vision Drive and Colonial Court for new utility work. The entire street is anticipated to be closed for one week.

Marion Road

Wednesday, Nov. 15

The outside northbound lane of South Marion Road, between 26th Street and 12th Street, will be closed for sidewalk repairs. The outside eastbound lane of 12th Street will also be closed from Marion Road to Ebenezer Avenue. This work should last a week.

Cliff Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 15