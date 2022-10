SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the outside eastbound lane on West 69th Street will be closed east of Tallgrass Avenue.

Runge Enterprises will be adding a right turn lane.

This work is anticipated to be complete in approximately three weeks.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while travelling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.