SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you head out the door for your morning commute Monday, there’s a road construction project you should know about.

Starting Monday, January 31, the westbound lane of East 26th Street will be closed just west of Veterans Parkway.

Crews will be working in the area and should be done by the end of the day. Drivers are asked to used caution in the area and urged to find a different route.