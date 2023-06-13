SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NEWS) –Most people have seen the videos from the beaches as a waterspout moves onto the land. We can get something similar in KELOLAND, and I don’t mean a tornado.

Closer to home we call them landspouts. They are a mix between a tornado and dust-devil. Landspouts are technically a weak tornado. They are a column of air that has relatively weak rotation not associated with storm-scale rotation, like traditional tornadoes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Landspouts are not typically as harmful as a tornado. They are both found under towering cumulus clouds, but a tornado is connected to the storm, whereas a landspout is not. Most landspouts are clear and tubular shape. They are short lived usually lasting only 15 minutes. Last week the city of Clark experienced a landspout.

These are different from a dust devil. Dust devils form over flat barren terrain, with clear to mostly clear skies. The winds must be light and there needs to be an extreme temperature difference from the ground to the atmosphere. Dust devils are usually small and weak and last only a couple minutes.

We don’t have much storm activity in the 7 day forecast, but keep your eye on the sky this summer for more landspout chances.