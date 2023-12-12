SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might be enjoying our unseasonably warm weather and the lack of snow, but some people actually depend on it for their livelihoods.

Some snow removal companies might be struggling right now; no snow means no cash. But we found one company in Sioux Falls that’s plowing forward anyway making the best of it.

At a time when he should be moving snow, Dan Pyle and his crews are moving rocks and blocks for a retaining wall next to this pond.

“We are building a beach here and the plan wasn’t until next spring, but we might as well, we’ve got time and the weather is with us, so we may not be able to complete it, but we get a real good head start,” Pyle said.

Mike Bucknell is running the backhoe. He says due to the warmer-than-normal weather the ground is not ideal, but it’s okay.

“There’s a little bit of frost, but by mid-afternoon all the frost is gone and we’re back to nice good soft dirt,” Bucknell said.

Contractors are also taking advantage of the nice weather and dry conditions as they continue to build homes while working outside.

“It’s really an odd year, I’ve never gone into it this warm, we’ve had some dry cold spells, but never dry and warm, so this is nice,” Pyle said.

This kind of landscaping work in December, Pyle says, is almost unheard of.

“It’s weird to have a brown Christmas and not have any white stuff on the ground this year, but we’ll take it,” Bucknell said.

Because Pyle says this project wasn’t supposed to start until next spring.

“If we can get a jump on next year, that’s good for the customer,” Pyle said.

And it’s good for Pyle, who is still making money even though there’s not a blizzard of snow business right now.

Pyle says they’ll keep doing landscaping projects as long as the weather allows them to, but his snow equipment is all serviced and ready to go whenever we get that first big snowfall.