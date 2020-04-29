Landscape Garden Centers thanking customers for support during pandemic

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls garden center is thanking its customers for a record month of sales in April.

Landscape Garden Centers is giving away free gloves to its supporters right now. Garden Center Manager Laura Kalfs says the gloves encourage people to get into the garden and they also offer some protection while they’re shopping in the store.

“Going into this in March, we weren’t really sure what to expect but the outcome has been great. People are excited to get out to the garden center. Thankful for great weather. We really couldn’t ask for much more,” Kalfs said.

Landscape Garden Centers ordered 10,000 pairs of gloves for its customers.

