Landscape Garden Centers hosting food drive for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are an especially vital time to help supply those in need of food. Feeding South Dakota hasn’t been able to keep their pantry stocked, but, true to the spirit of giving, they’re getting help from the community.

It’s been a tough year for Feeding South Dakota as it’s been difficult to replenish their food pantry due to their lack of resources.

“We’ve been purchasing food in the summer that’s just now arriving in October and November,” Development Director for Feeding South Dakota Christina Oey said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks across the nation have either closed or been unable to supply nonprofits with food.

“It’s actually pretty difficult for us right now to locate food or even to purchase,” Oey said.

This issue is what planted the seeds for local businesses such as Landscape Garden Center’s to help out the nonprofit.

“We’ve been very blessed. We’ve been able to stay safe and healthy for the most part, and, so what we decided to do is the best way of giving directly back to the community was to provide food or a place to team up with Feeding South Dakota,” Owner Erik Helland said,

From now till December 6th, Helland is asking for customers to drop off five non-perishable food items for donation to the food supply. In return, customers will be given a twenty-five dollar gift card to their store. But Helland says true value is found in building up your community.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to exist. So, this is just a very small token of our appreciation to the people of Sioux Falls and to be able to help people that are a little less fortunate,” Helland said.

L-G-S is one of many stores across Sioux Falls helping to collect food. Oey says this support will not only fill their shelves but families with hope of making it through the holidays.

“To be able to go around to my grocery, to my gym, or to my church and just see that someone’s doing a simple food drive, but that food drive is going to make a really big difference. It’s really powerful and really encouraging,” Oey said.

If you’d like to help Feeding South Dakota, but aren’t comfortable going in stores, you can donate through their website.