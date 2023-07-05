SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s called the Property Rights Round-Up. Thursday, July sixth, at noon, South Dakota landowners are gathering in Pierre to call on lawmakers to protect their property rights.

Those attending the grassroots gathering at the Capitol are hoping lawmakers or the Governor will call for a special legislative session. State Representative Karla Lems of Canton is supporting the landowners.

“There are two ways that can happen,” said Lems. “Two-thirds of the house and two-thirds of the Senate can call for that, or the governor can call for a special session. So I think they are wanting to see who is standing behind them in this very important issue.”

Landowners for Eminent Domain Reform want three things.

Support from Governor Noem, support from state lawmakers, and a change in the state’s eminent domain laws that offer more protection for landowners.

An organizer says the grassroots movement started with just a few landowners.

“I think the way that these pipelines have been approaching landowners and how they are approaching them and using the threat of eminent domain over them to sign easements to sign permission for surveys, this is really getting landowners upset,” said Joy Hohn, who farms near Hartford.

One of the two proposed pipelines that would carry CO2 emissions from Ethanol plants to underground storage sites in other states would run across Orrin Geide’s land next to Hohn’s farm. Geide raises corn, soybeans, cattle, and bison near Hartford. He already has the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline running under his field.

“I don’t have no problem with people ask permission in a decent way but they are just kind of bulldozing their way in here just telling us what we can and can’t do, so I guess that’s what really rubs me the wrong way,” said Geide.

Some state lawmakers we talked with say eminent domain is a useful tool for the public good for building roads, putting up electrical lines and other infrastructure, but question if it should not be used to enrich a private company. State Representative Karla Lems of Canton helped reserve the Capitol Rotunda for the group.

“In this situation, we have over a hundred people right now, a hundred landowners in our state, that have been served condemnation letters for this project. That is a very large number,” said Lems.

Organizers of the Property Rights Round Up are hoping for a large turnout at the state capitol.