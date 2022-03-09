RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are reminding landowners to be vigilant in monitoring burn piles.

South Dakota Wildland Fire Director Jay Esperance says smoldering material can continue to burn days after ignitions.

“As warmer weather approaches, such as is forecasted for this weekend, the probability of ignition increases, and it could mean fires restarting in those piles, “ Esperance said.

Esperance said if a burned slash pile should escape and start a wildland fire, landowners or burn permit holders can be held financially responsible for all suppression costs within the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District.

For more information on burn permits, click here.