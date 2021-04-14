Landlord needs help finding ‘porch pirate’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls landlord is hoping his surveillance video will help police catch the person who stole from one of his tenants.

The theft happened a few days ago in broad daylight in the McKennan Park neighborhood and was caught on surveillance video.

A Fed Ex driver drops off a package at one of Steve Kurtenbach’s rental properties in the McKennan Park neighborhood.

“Got a call from one of our tenants, he mentioned he had a package delivered around 10:45 a.m. the other day, he wanted to know if our security footage had any information of the package being delivered,” Kurtenbach said.

So Kurtenbach went online. Not only did he see the Fed Ex man, he saw something else.

Within just a few minutes, you see another man wearing a Minnesota Wild t-shirt with number 97 on the back.

The man grabs the package and a few others and walks off.

They are called ‘porch pirates’ and police say they’re a big problem in all areas of the city, not just in the McKennan Park neighborhood.

“We see a lot of packages stolen from houses, from apartments, it’s pretty common, I’d say we see at least a couple a week,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Kurtenbach thinks this man knew what he was doing, because it happened so quickly.

“He may have been casing the place, he may have been following the Fed Ex driver just waiting for the package of the right size to come out, I’m not sure what his motivation was, but this was not his first time,” Kurtenbach said.

The only problem is, police say they are hard to catch.

“It’s very difficult to track down people who are stealing this,” Clemens said.

But with security cameras like these police say they could have a better chance finding a suspect.

Kurtenbach is confident they’ll find this man thanks to his footage.

“I’ve got great video of this guy, somebody in the area has to know who this person is and I think that if we as citizens shine a little light on this, we can maybe do something to stop this problem,” Kurtenbach said.

If you recognize this man you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 367-7007.

Police say the best thing a homeowner can do is to make arrangements to have a neighbor or friend pick up the package for you when it’s delivered or make arrangements with the delivery company to hold it until you can come pick it up.