Land O’ Lakes donates 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization is celebrating a donation of a cheesy variety.

Land O’ Lakes donated around 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to Feeding South Dakota. The company made the donation through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The program donates truckloads of fresh products throughout the year, made specifically for food banks to help fight hunger across the country.

In July, Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Pantry served 2,400 families.

That’s up 44% compared to July of 2018. 

