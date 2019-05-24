Lamer Wins National Heptathlon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from NAIA.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (KELO) -- She fought to get in it and she won it.

Kamber Lamer of Dakota Wesleyan University is the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Champion in the women's heptathlon.

She finished with over 5 thousand points in the seven events, well ahead of her competition.

It's a huge victory for Lamer, who at first wasn't even supposed to compete because the University missed the signup deadline due to an email error.

But after appealing the NAIA's decision three times, Lamer got the go ahead and now is a national champion.

We'll hear from Lamer later today on KELOLAND News to find out how it feels to overcome all the drama and how she was able to stay focused on the seven events over the past two days.