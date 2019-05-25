Lamer shows physical and emotional strength to win national heptathlon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She fought to get in it, and she won. Kamber Lamer of Dakota Wesleyan University is the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Champion in the women’s heptathlon.

She finished with over 5,000 points in the seven events, well ahead of her competition.

It’s a huge accomplishment for Lamer, who at first wasn’t even suppose to compete because the University missed the signup deadline due to an email error.

But after appealing the NAIA’s decision three times, Lamer got the go ahead and now is a national champion.

It’s a day Kamber Lamer will never forget, standing on a national stage accepting a gold medal in the heptathlon.

It’s the same medal she was wearing today when we talked with her via Facebook.

“I broke down crying when I got done competing, because you know all the emotions started flooding back in, because I had such a tough week, but I was able to overcome it,” Lamer said.

How she overcame it is a true testament to her strength; both physical and emotional.

Lamer says she wasn’t feeling well because of the heat and humidity and nerves. She threw up a few times between events, but she somehow powered through, she said she had to.

“Remembering all the hard work I put into it, helped me tremendously, you can’t give up now, you put so much hard work, you can’t quit,” Lamer said.

Lamer went on to set three personal records in the heptathlon; giving her more points than any other competitor.

The NAIA tweeted out this picture of Lamer hugging her dad once she was declared national champion.

She’s deeply grateful.

“I want to thank everyone for their support, honestly it has been a journey you guys are my rock and I appreciate everyone of you,” Lamer said.

