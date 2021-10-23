Lakota Music Project takes the stage at the Washington Pavilion tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will be on the stage tonight at the Washington Pavilion with some special guests.

For 12 years, the Symphony has partnered with Indigenous artists for the Lakota Music Project. Their concerts combine symphony artists with Creekside singers, Lakota drummers and a Dakota cedar flutist. This will be the first time the Lakota Music Project will perform in the Pavilion.

“It’s usually played on gymnasium floors on reservations or at Crazy Horse or in multicultural centers because it’s a program that’s intended to bridge our cultures between the white and Native American cultures by sharing music, by sharing what we love,” Delta David Gier, music director of the SDSO, said.

The concert starts at 7:30 tonight.

