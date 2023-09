LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Preston man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday, September 19 in a single motorcycle crash one-half mile south of town.

Authorities say just after 11:45 a.m., 67-year-old Phillip Howe was traveling on his Harley Davidson northbound on 441st Avenue. Howe and and his motorcycle entered the east ditch and vaulted over an embankment. Howe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SDHP is investigating the crash.