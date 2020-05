LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Last weekend, KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard showed you the peaceful sights and sounds of the wildlife at Lake Poinsett in South Dakota.

Now that piece will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning!

Make sure to tune in on Sunday, May 31st, starting at 8 a.m.

You can see Kevin’s video story on KELOLAND.com.