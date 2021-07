LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve stepped outside today, you may have noticed it smells like a campfire. This is due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

Check out this video from Lake Poinsett that was recorded Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.:

Video courtesy: Lake Poinsett Estates Campground

You can view the air quality across the state by clicking here.