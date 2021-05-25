Lake Poinsett Estates welcoming back campers after recovering from large floods from two years ago

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for Memorial Day, a campground at Lake Poinsett is welcoming back campers.

After a long winter and wet spring two years ago, in 2019 the Lake Poinsett Estates Campground found itself underwater.

Vic Erlacher and his wife are the campground managers and live here year-round. There were days they had to use a four wheeler to get to and from their home.

“2019 was just a crazy year out here at Lake Poinsett for everybody. Tremendous amount of flooding,” Erlacher said.

Lake Poinsett Estates has 104 total camping spots, but only 12 were available the last two years. The water, which was thigh-deep in some areas, caused a lot of destruction.

“Naturally, taking out all the utilities. All the electrical meters. Flooded our sewage system. Filled it all with sand and gravel. So they had to be completely re-done. The lots were totally destroyed. Our restrooms and showers we had here were just totally destroyed. And we had a tremendous amount of trees here. They were all gone,” Erlacher said.

Following a lot of hard work, including building a huge retaining wall by the lake, the campground is ready to welcome back guests, including Dean Lindsay from Marshall, Minnesota.

“I used to come here, probably, every three weeks to go fishing on Lake Poinsett, and me and the wife, we took a year off of the seasonal camping,” he said. “We decided to look around and I told here I really liked the lakes and I just loved the area, because we used to live in South Dakota.”

“These are all our friends and they’re so excited to get back here,” Erlacher said.

If you want to make a reservation, you’ll need to do so quickly — the campground is almost fully booked for this summer.

You can find contact information on their Facebook page.