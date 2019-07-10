Lake Poinsett dealing with more water, wind issues

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — We may have drier skies but many areas are still reeling from Tuesday’s heavy rain.

A day after the rain fell, part of Highway 81 is still closed south of Arlington. And it’s easy to see why. A picture from the Department of Transportation shows water going over the road. We have not heard when the road is expected to open back up.

High water levels forced the Hamlin County Emergency Manager to setup a sandbag station on Sorensen Beach.

As hard as it is to believe the sandbag trailer is returning to Lake Poinsett empty sandbags and sand are available on Sorensen Beach. Posted by Hamlin County Emergency Management on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The water flooded many campsites at the Estates Campground as well. Lake water levels continued to rise throughout the day Tuesday and people on the lake will be dealing with high wind speeds.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is heading to the area Wednesday and will have more coverage online and on-air.

