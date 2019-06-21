Lake Poinsett back open in time for the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beach at Lake Poinsett State Recreation area closed Wednesday after a test showed too much E. coli in the water.

But today the test results were better, making for a lot of happy campers. He’s throwing balls into buckets to pass the time in the rain, but Lincoln Rust has big plans for his birthday tomorrow.

“Going swimming, tubing, just having fun playing around pretty much, catching fish and having fun,” Lincoln Rust, camper, said.

That’s why this sign was threatening to put a real damper on Lincoln’s swim party.

“I heard that it got banned, something about E. coli was in the water. Bad, can make you sick,” said Rust.

“We take water samples once a week and then send it to the state health lab. If there is something that pops up that is concerning, they’ll call us right away. We got that call on Wednesday. We closed the beach as a precautionary measure until we could get a new sample in, which we did yesterday and then got the results back today. Everything came back clear, so we’re able to open again,” Lake Poinsett recreation area manager, Patty Heermann said.

And just like that, the beach is open and Lincoln’s party is on again! As long as the weather cooperates.

“I hope to be able to go tubing and swimming, possibly if it’s not raining,” Rust said.

Rust isn’t the only happy camper. McLane Mertz knew his boys would eventually get tired of throwing rocks and want to go swimming.

“Yes, that’s why you come book these spots. That’s a big reason why people come to the lake, water recreation and fishing is what it’s know for,” Mertz said.

There are still a few camp sites open for this weekend, but game, fish and parks officials have one simple request for boaters.

“We do have a no wake zone on lake Poinsett at this point. It is 300 feet from shore, five miles per-hour so we just really want to ask people to respect that,” Heermann said.

The Lake Poinsett Recreation Area is still the only public boat ramp open right now. The water is still too deep to get docks in at the others ramps.