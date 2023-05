LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — Hours after a devastating fire at the Lake Norden fire and ambulance building, the only fire truck not damaged was called to a grass fire.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on the north edge of Lake Norden.

The Hayti Fire Department was also called to the fire. The sheriff’s office was on the scene for traffic control.