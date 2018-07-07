Local News

Lake Mitchell Advisory Increased To Warning Level

The Lake Mitchell advisory has increased to a warning level. 

Authorities say chlorophyll-a concentrations are above 50 u g/l in all three testing locations.

You're advised to keep pets away from the water and avoid water contact such as swimming and water skiing. 

