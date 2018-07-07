Lake Mitchell Advisory Increased To Warning Level
The Lake Mitchell advisory has increased to a warning level.
Authorities say chlorophyll-a concentrations are above 50 u g/l in all three testing locations.
You're advised to keep pets away from the water and avoid water contact such as swimming and water skiing.
