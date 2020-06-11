Lake Lorraine Farmer’s Market starts Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve been around Sioux Falls or surrounding area, chances are you’ve probably tried some baked goods from the Heart of the City Gluten Free Bakery.

Photo Courtesy: April Smith

“I’m at five HyVee’s, I’m at Pomegranate Market, Inxtoxibakes…. Sunshine in Brandon,” Co-Owner April Smith said.

Owner, April Smith doesn’t have a store front she sells from directly, but starting today, you’ll be able to find her at the Lake Lorraine Farmer’s Market.

“It’s like seeing family that I’m not related to. So many of my customers I see every Saturday, or I get to watch their children grow up,” Smith said.

This year, you can find the market on the east side of the lake, as opposed to the west.

“We had to pivot with the pandemic, and just try and think of ways that we can make a safe space for both our vendors and the customers who are shopping at the market,” Community Director at Lake Lorraine Amy Smolik said.

Vendors will have hand sanitizer present, and they’ll also be spread out to encourage social distancing. The market will start out by hosting 6 vendors, but as the season goes on, they’ll add more.

“We’re really excited to bring the marketplace out to an area of town that previously wasn’t served by farmer’s markets,” Smolik said.

Smith says it also gives vendors a chance to recover financially from lack of sales due to the pandemic earlier this year.

HOFER: It’s very crucial that people make it out and help support you guys?

SMITH: Oh absolutely. Any local, and ma and pa, just, you know, if someone makes homemade socks, for the love of Pete, go spend 4 dollars on a pair of cool socks. Don’t go to.. some grocery store or retail chain.

When you visit the Lake Lorraine Farmer’s Market, you could find something a little sweeter than a baked good.

“It’s a treat for people to just come and… look someone in the eye and taste something new,” Smith said.

Lake Lorraine Farmer’s Market 2019

The Lake Lorraine Farmer’s Market goes from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. And it will go on every following Thursday through October.