SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to grow and some of its largest commercial developments, Lake Lorraine and Dawley Farm Village, also have new attractions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These include retail, dining, housing, medical and more.

KELOLAND News spoke with Raquel Blount, VP of Commercial Real Estate with Lloyd Companies, the developer of Dawley Farm Village.

The Dawley Farm development is now nearly full, Blount explained, telling KELOLAND News that all land along the frontage road has now been acquired, leaving only four lots technically available.

In November of 2022, Blount speculated to KELOLAND that the development may be complete in just 2-3 years, and that estimate seems to be dead on as the area continues to fill.

Blount says the development is now on the cusp of being complete, but noted that it would be nice to perhaps see a few sit-down restaurants added in the few remaining open spots.

Below are the list of new and upcoming additions to each development.

Dawley Farm:

Future location of Sioux Falls One Stop

Starbucks

Blue Tide

Community Blood Bank

Future location of The UPS Store

Pizza Hut

Future La Cantina

Nekter Juice Bar

Sioux Falls One Stop

Blue Tide

Starbucks

Modern Dental

Community Blood Bank

La Cantina

Pizza Hut

UPS Store

Nekter Juice Bar

Lake Lorraine:

Chick’n Max

The BLU on Lorraine

Five Below

Dairy Queen and Starbucks

Future AutoZone