MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities have warned against it again and again, but people keep driving on flooded roads.

Now the Lake County Sheriff’s office is hoping video shared on social media will help drive the message home.

Barricades are out for a reason. Just because the water is going down and it appears to be fine, DO NOT MOVE OR DRIVE AROUND THE BARRICADES! Do you know these men? Contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office if you do! We would like to have a chat with them about the law. pic.twitter.com/V47Y39MAt7 — Lake County Sheriff's Office, SD (@LakeCoSDSheriff) September 20, 2019

The Sheriff wants to know if you recognize two men who moved barricades and drove around them. If you do, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Deputies would like to talk with them about the law.