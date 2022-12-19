MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Following more than 30 years in law enforcement, Lake County’s sheriff is retiring.

Sheriff Tim Walburg’s career started nearly 31 years ago.



“I grew up in Watertown and started working for the Codington County Sheriff’s office, and then from there, went down to Turner County, over to Canton and then to Madison,” he said.

After being a deputy in Lake County for some time, Walburg took over as sheriff in 2012.



“I love this job. It is a great position and I like the sheriff’s office the best because you have to know how to do everything,” he said.



Handling various situations from investigations to patrolling to something a conservation officer might do.

Walburg, who is 48 years old, says there is no particular reason he decided to retire.



“Once you feel that it’s time…and that’s kind of what I felt. It’s just time,” he said.



Lake County Commissioner Aaron Johnson, who is the liaison for the sheriff’s office, says the news about Walburg’s retirement was shocking.



“His care for the community. Just the person that he is, it fits him to a tee. It’s going to be hard seeing him in other aspects of his life, but I’m very excited for him and for what the future holds for him,” Johnson said.



And while Walburg will no longer be head of the sheriff’s office in Lake County, that doesn’t mean he’s stepping away entirely from being a first responder.

“I hope to enjoy myself a little bit more. Some more hunting and fishing. But I’ve also been very involved in EMS for the last 30 years as well, so I work part time at the hospital here in Madison. You know, continue to do that,” Walburg said.



Continuing to help people with that first responder mentality.



“It’s still very rewarding because people remember you. You may not remember them when the call was over, but they remember you and what you did,” he said.

Walburg’s final day is January 8.

Sarina Talich, the chief deputy who has been with the department for 11 years, will take over. KELOLAND News recently did a story about her taking the new leadership role.