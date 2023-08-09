SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Sarina Talich tells KELOLAND News that the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Emmy Gorman is open, with the case soon to be submitted to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office.

Gorman would have been an eighth grader at Harrisburg’s North Middle School. She died July 3 in an accident while she was tubing on Lake Madison.

Talich says any charge in the case would come from the state’s attorney’s office.

Emmy’s parents wanted people to remember how their daughter lived rather than how she lost her life. Emmy loved school and sports; additionally, she was the family’s go-to person when it came to technology. You can read more about her life here.