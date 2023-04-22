LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake County volunteer firefighter died Saturday morning after receiving an injury at the scene of a structure fire. The firefighter suffered a medical emergency at the fire scene according to the South Dakota Firefighters Association.

Emergency responders provided life saving measures on the firefighter before being transported to the Madison Hospital, where the person died from the injury.

The firefighter’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.