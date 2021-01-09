Lake County authorities investigate deadly crash

Madison, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash south of Madison on Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 241st Street when the driver of a Chevy Impala failed to stop at the intersection.

Both occupants of the Buick LeSabre, the second vehicle, had to be extricated. A 69-year-old man died at the scene. The driver, a 61-year-old woman sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Impala were minors. They received minor injuries.

All four people were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

