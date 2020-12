SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the beginning of December, we brought you to Lake Byron to show you the annual migration south for a large flock of geese.

On Sunday, that video was featured in CBS Sunday Morning’s weekly segment “Do Nothing for Two Minutes”.

KELOLAND Chief Photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard brings you a closer look at this unique migration near Huron S.D.

Do Nothing for Two Minutes

Take a breath, turn up the volume as we take you to Lake Byron in South Dakota, where 'tis the season for geese to migrate South. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard. https://t.co/Bw5Z1Q9iRb pic.twitter.com/qLJmeMm5jK — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 13, 2020

You can watch our full story on the annual migration in the post below: