LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO) — As several storms have been rolling through KELOLAND Thursday, Lake Benton received the brunt of a storm with large hailstones.

Golf ball-size and larger hailstones came down in the area around 6:30 p.m.

Courtney Koopman captured these images of hailstones found in the center of town. Lake Benton is about 30 minutes east of Brookings, SD.