Lake Area Tech students to make blankets for families of stillborn babies

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A project at Lake Area Technical College aims to help families of stillborn babies remember their tiny loved ones.

The cafeteria at Lake Area Technical College will become a crafting area Thursday night.

Student Jennifer Hughes and other members of Student Voice will be making tie blankets.

“We’re going to put love and thought into each of them as we make them for them,” Lake Area Tech student Jennifer Hughes said.

The blankets are being made for families of stillborn babies.

“They can either put their names on them or do this and do that or put it in a keepsake with it or do whatever they want to do with it,” Hughes said.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to help make the blankets Thursday night.

“It’s a fun activity for the students and it’s also a great way to give back to those who are grieving through this process,” Lake Area Tech Student Activities Director Megan Reiffenberger said.

“It feels good to be able to make somewhat of a difference,” Hughes said.

Hughes is the one who came up with the idea.

“A family member of mine went through one here not too long ago. My best friend’s older sister went through one, so it’s something that hits close to home. So I was thinking, ‘Well, if they’re happening close to my family, it’s happening all over,'” Hughes said.

The blankets will be made from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday night in the Student Center cafeteria. If you want to help, all you have to do is show up.

The blankets will be taken to Prairie Lakes Healthcare.