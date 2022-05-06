WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-million dollar donation is helping Lake Area Technical College expand.

Lake Area Technical College will now be able to start construction on two new classroom buildings and an archway due to an 8 million dollar donation.

The donation from First PREMIER Bank is one of the largest Lake Area Tech has ever received.

“It’s just amazing the embrace that Lake Area Tech gets from this community, from the state of South Dakota. What First PREMIER Bank did today is just phenomenal. Their gift will enable us to build a facility that we’ve sorely needed for a number of years,” said Michael Cartney, president of Lake Area Technical College.

“Sometimes you need to invest in your facilities and classrooms and that’s what this is really intended to do, expand the capacity for Lake Area to serve more students in the future,” said Dave Rozenboom, President of First PREMIER Bank.

Governor Kristi Noem also announced additional one-time funding of $7.5 million to assist with the Archway project.

“It’s also going to house an advanced manufacturing lab, something that South Dakota needs, and the ability for those students to go out be prosperous right here in South Dakota will be key to the success of this school,” Cartney said.

“The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place this summer. In Watertown, Renee Ortiz, Keloland News.”

The new facilities are expected to be complete and open for students by 2024.