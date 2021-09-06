Lake Alvin closed to swimming until further notice, GFP says

LAKE ALVIN, S.D. (KELO) — The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg is currently closed due to unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

Routine testing done by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks showed that there were unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water due to an increased amount of runoff from recent heavy rain.

“Following heavy rains, we often see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said in a press release. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but they usually dissipate pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

Game Fish and Parks says testing will continue and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.

Baumann says the lake is still safe for fishing, and that the concern is ingesting or submerging in the water.