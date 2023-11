SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Lainey Wilson will make a stop in Sioux Falls next fall.

The singer’s “Country’s Cool Again Tour” will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Wilson will be joined by special guests Jackson Dean and Zach Top at the concert.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online and in person at the KELOLAND Box Office.