SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lady A will not be performing at the South Dakota State Fair, according to an announcement from the South Dakota Dept. of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

The news comes with the cancellation of the rest of the band’s 2022 tour.

In a message from the band, Lady A wrote: “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles [Kelley] has embarked on a journey to sobriety.“

S.D. State Fair manager Peggy Besch said in the announcement that the fair is looking for a replacement act for the concert, and asks for patience as the process goes forward.

Ticket-holders are instructed to hold onto their tickets, and wait for new announcements, which will come via the State Fair social media channels and website.

The 2022 State Fair will run September 1 – 5.