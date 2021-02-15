Lacreek Electric Association warns of possible rolling outage as it and other cooperatives say energy conservation is still needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lacreek Electric Association warned their customers of a possible rolling outage that could happen Monday night. The association and other cooperatives around the state are asking customers to continue to conserve energy during a historic energy crunch period.

At around 3 p.m., Southeastern Electric Cooperative said in a Facebook post that “As of right now, no we are not a part of them. We are doing everything we can to avoid this-we need our (members) help as well and encourage everyone to conserve and cut back on usage so we do not have to experience these blackouts.”

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Lacreek stated they don’t know the time or the length of the possible outage.

Lacreek Electric Association serves members in Bennet, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Mellete Counties in South Dakota and Cherry County in Nebraska.

They’re asking members to stay inside and to keep all doors and windows closed.

East River Electric Coooperative, which serves more than 20 cooperatives in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota posted this on its Facebook page at about 5 p.m. today. “While the grid continues to be stressed, we have not experienced any power outages so far in East River Electric’s service territory. This could change at any moment because extreme cold temperatures continue to impact the Southwest Power Pool’s (SPP) service area.”

And Sioux Valley Energy Cooperative posted this on its Facebook page “Sioux Valley Energy Cooperative: At this point there has been no discussion of rolling blackouts in our region. If that situation arises, we will do our best to give you prior notice. However, we are still requesting that members do their best to conserve electricity. Simple ways to do that is to delay laundry and dishes; turn down your heat and shut off lights.”