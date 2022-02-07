SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The skiing and snowboarding competitions at the Beijing Winter Olympics are motivating local athletes to invest in the sports.

The lack of snow hasn’t stopped Spoke-N-Sport from finding success in its first year of selling skiing and snowboarding gear.

“There’s been some hurdles. We’ve had some challenges with getting the machinery to tune skis and some of the testing equipment, but it’s been awesome so far. We would love more snow, but definitely, when Great Bear opened we certainly got a lot busier with selling skis and snowboards,” Spoke-N-Sport owner Chad Pickard said.

Spoke-N-Sport owner Chad Pickard also saw an uptick in sales with the start of the Winter Olympics.

“Once every four years it’s something exciting, the competition and all the stories that go along with it, but it’s definitely an influence in local activity,” Pickard said.

“Seeing people out there doing that is really inspiring and I think we’ll see a ton of people through the door that are wanting to give it a try for the first time or maybe rediscover skiing that they did 15 or 20 years ago,” Oien said.

Manager Peter Oien says getting started with skiing is simple.

“Come down and talk to somebody. There is so much information out there about skiing that it can get very confusing, very quickly. What size skis do I ride on as a beginner? Should they be this tall, should they be this tall?” Oien said.

Once a skier or snowboarder gains some experience, they may want to head to the backcountry and use one of these.

“A split board, what it does is it actually separates in half and the bindings will rotate and what that allows you to do is put some traction skins or climbing skins on the bottom of it and actually walk up hills, walk up mountains and now as a snowboarder you can get access to some of the backcountry areas,” Oien said.

Opening up a world of possibilities.

Spoke-N-Sport also sells used equipment.