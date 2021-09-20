Lack of rain impacts some varieties of apples; Now is peak picking time for honeycrisp

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – As we start to get more cool weather in KELOLAND, people are heading to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to get into the fall spirit.

Monday morning’s rain isn’t stopping the work out at Hoversten Orchard.

“It’s a little wet today but we’re picking apples and getting some more honey crisp and Macintosh picked and sorted and in the coolers and ready for customers,” manager Doug Winter said. “We like to make a lot of juice out of them. It makes really good apple juice and that’s what we are working with today.”

Rain was hard to come by earlier this summer, taking a toll on some of the apples.

“It really affected the early apples, so they were considerably smaller but we had nice rains starting the first of August and those rains had six weeks to get the honey crisp bigger and they’re coming out beautiful right now. Nice and big; they caught up,” owner David Hoversten said.

Right now is the peak time for the picking and tasting of the honey crisp apples.

“We first open honey crisp about that 10th to 14th of September, and then they hang on the trees and they get bigger, redder, and riper though the end of September, so they are our main crop. If we didn’t have honey crisp, we wouldn’t have near the business that we have,” Hoversten said.

Hoversten says their season lasts until the beginning of November.

So there’s plenty of time to get out and enjoy all the apples this orchard has to offer.

“These last few weekends have been really busy out here and it’s just fun to see all the kids and parents. A lot of picture taking and just a good outdoor time,” Winter said.

Hoversten says Monday morning they got over an inch of rain. He says it would be best if the rain held off for now for harvest.