Lack of drivers forces Sioux Area Metro to reduce bus service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro is now temporarily reducing its bus service because of a driver shortage.

Sioux Area Metro has 12 bus routes in Sioux Falls. However, right now they’re not operating at full service.

“Usually we have 36-38 drivers, and we’re a little short by 10. And a lot of it, I mean, it’s just a lot of consistence where the national shortage of drivers are. We’re having an effect of that. Something that I knew, we knew, was going to take place probably a month before it actually happened,” SAM general manager Robert Speeks said.

All of the fixed routes will still be serviced Monday-Friday, but people at the bus stop may have to wait a little longer.

“There’s certain routes that have 30 minute route time, and that would be scaled back for hour, so the routes will still be covered, it’s just hourly service. You just have a scale back in time frame and that’s all,” Speeks said.

David Geu relies on the bus to get to work and around Sioux Falls.

“I don’t have a car and others who cannot afford to have a car, so if we have more buses and more drivers that will help us go to wherever you want to go,” Geu said.

Geu hopes more people will apply to be drivers and the issue will be resolved soon.

“If it is one hour and you miss it, that means that it is a possibility that you will not go to work that day, or you will not be able to go to wherever you want to go at the right time. I hope they will do something about that,” he said.

Right now, only time will tell when the routes will be back to normal.

“What I do know is, it’s a process that goes along with hiring staff for driving. That does require time. It’s very time consuming. I would love to be able to say tomorrow, but I can’t,” Speeks said.

For updated information on bus service and a schedule, visit the city’s website here.