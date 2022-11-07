SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the number of job openings across the country has increased to 10.7 million, a number that’s been steadily rising just like the nation’s inflation rate.



Economists say it’s a unique state of the economy and one that doesn’t have a simple solution.

“In about 35 days sometime in April 2020, 20 million people suddenly found themselves unemployed, and that sort of disruption is apparently far greater than anyone realized,” Joseph Santos said.



Joseph Santos is the director of the Ness School of Management and Economics at SDSU, he says the percentage of the population participating in the labor market has gone down since the pandemic.

“It’s not so much that there are fewer people in the labor force or employed now than there were before, but the economy has grown over time,” Santos said. “So the economy has grown, the demand for labor has grown, but the supply clearly has not kept pace.”



Along with inflation, the number of open jobs is another issue the Federal Reserve is trying to address with continual interest rate hikes this year, the latest coming just last week.



“That’s a type of policy that should slow demand and slow employment and so forth, and we’re just not seeing it in the case of employment,” Santos said.



That scarcity of workers continues to drive up the cost of labor, especially for essential roles.



“We’re short providers pretty much anywhere,” Time Rave with the South Dakota Assocation of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) said. “Not unlike anyone else in business right now, it’s tough to find workers. The problem is in health care, you have to have somebody there to take care of the sick people.”



It’s why many health care systems are resorting to travel or temporary staff members to help fill in the gap of missing full-time workers.



“Temp staffing is very expensive, it’s put a significant pressure on all of the hospitals,” Rave said.



But the increased cost of staffing combined with inflation…



“Hospitals have seen year to date about a 25 to 40 percent inflationary increase in expenses,” Rave said.”

…has created a tight financial squeeze on health care systems that are unable to adjust their prices to cover the increased costs.



“Those agreements that they make with insurers and with the federal government for reimbursement, those are set on a year-to-year basis, they don’t change on the fly,” Rave said.



In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, Bridget Bennett looks at the changes some hospital systems are having to make to cut costs and stay open under these extreme financial pressures.