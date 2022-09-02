SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to AAA, airline bookings are up 22% over last year for domestic travel and up 104% for international travel.

For flyers, more than two thousand flights have been canceled already so far this week. And more than a thousand airline pilots started the holiday weekend on the picket line at 13 airports nationwide, protesting pay and scheduling.

Sioux Falls Airport Director Dan Letellier says so far, the impact has been minimal on people traveling in and out of Sioux falls airport.

“Our flights have been coming and going pretty much like they normally do over the last week we’ve had some flights that have been delayed or canceled they had some storms go through Chicago, Dallas has had a lot of rain and storms, you know that’s not that unusual but for the most part flights this time of year have gone pretty well,” said Letellier.

Those hitting the roads can expect to deal with busier than normal traffic and the last of the summer construction projects.

Jeraine Hofer is looking forward to seeing South Dakota, he says so far the trip has been a lot of corn and soybeans.

“I got me a couple of Black Hills road maps here and read over a bit.” He’s driving with Betty Hall from Niota, Illinois. They are on their way to a family get-together. We caught up with them at the I-90 rest stop at the Minnesota- South Dakota border. Betty says they’ve been trying to avoid heavy traffic.

“So I travel on the side roads if I can, mostly but this is good you don’t have to do so fast and avoid some of the congestion on the highway,” said Hall.

For Betty and many others, this Labor Day weekend getaway is the last trip before the unofficial end of summer. The other travelers we talked with at the rest stop say gas prices did not have an impact on their holiday travel.